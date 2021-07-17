F1 – 2021 British GP: Carlos Sainz: “Russell’s mistake cost me the race”

Updated 07/17/2021 – 19:13

Carlos Sainz start from the eleventh position the race on Sunday Grand Prix of Great Britain. The Ferrari driver had problems at the start and then had a touch with Russell that took him to second place. In addition, the stewards have called him to talk about the incident with the British and how he has joined the track.

“We had a problem at the start that cost us a couple of positions that we had to recover. Moving on to Russell, I think he has made a pretty serious mistake, that the race cost me and almost an accident. From there I had to make a counter attack race to try to attack as much as possible and I finished eleventh, we have recovered what we could in the 17 laps, but it has cost us a lot“Sainz pointed out at the end of the sprint qualification.

Regarding what happened with the Williams driver Carlos, he said: “It was very clear, Russell lost the car, he hit me and he threw me out. We have seen much lower penalties in Austria. What Russell has finished in front of me is something that I do not understand, It shouldn’t have been that way, after the clear mistake you’ve made. “

Despite the difficult race that Madrid has had, he has had fun overtaking. “It is clear that it is the risk involved, in the same way, the ‘sprint race’ has given us the opportunity to overcome, I think I have passed 9 cars on the track, since then I have had a good time, but it was not the position I wanted to be in, “said the Ferrari driver and adds:” The goal tomorrow is to finish in the top 6 or 7 “.

When asked if he liked the new format, the Ferrari format, which has not finished the Qualifying very happy, said: “I had fun in the ‘sprince race’, because from last to eleven I had to have fun, but I don’t know how it was seen on TV. Those who have to judge are only amateurs, this format has been created for them “.