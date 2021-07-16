F1 – 2021 British GP: Carlos Sainz: “I couldn’t find the good lap for some reason”

Carlos Sainz could not finish off his great qualification for tomorrow’s qualifying, and in Q3 he worsened the record of Q2 by two tenths, from 26.8 to 27.0, which prevented him from starting tomorrow’s qualifying race, where he will do it. nineth.

“He was painting well, with a good rhythm, I felt good with the car in that Q2, that would have been good enough to be in the ‘top 5’ of the grid, but for some reason I could not find the same good lap in Q3, I have not found the feeling with the machine, something to analyze, with two or three moments here and there without the speed that I expected “, he assured.

With this situation, Carlos advances that in today’s qualifying race, conservative, nothing. “I have a good chance to squeeze and regain some positions because I think the car was at least to be sixth on the grid also on Sunday, “he closed.