F1 – 2021 British GP: Carlos Sainz: “I could have finished much later with a clean pit stop”

Updated 07/18/2021 – 19:31

Carlos Sainz has crossed the finish line in sixth position at the Grand Prix of Great Britain. The Spanish driver could have stayed later, but a bad pit stop has hurt him, even so he does not blame his mechanics.

The Ferrari has commented on his career and has said about the error of his mechanics: “It is what racing has, there are days that it does not touch. The mechanics have been making really good pit stops all year and today is the first day they fail. “Regarding the performance of the car, Sainz has been satisfied and has expressed:” In clean air we have been able to demonstrate the good rhythm that the car had this weekend, a shame because it was a day to finish ahead of the McLaren “.

“It was sure to be a day to finish in the top five, ahead of the McLarens and the weekend has gotten more difficult for us from qualifying to Sprint. Do not forget that doing 53 laps was last and in the end we have reached sixth, I could have finished much later with a clean pit stop Yes, I have tried everything I could, “Madrid continued.

Although he expected a better result, he does not blame his mechanics and believes that it is not a day to regret. “It is what there is, they are probably failures of the mechanism or the pistol. Faults that must be analyzed, but iI note that this year all the pit stops have been very good and it is the first mistake that is committed and there has been a podium for the team, if that is not a day to regret, “said Sainz.

The # 55 battled with Ricciardo until the end of the race for fifth place and he confessed: “With that Mercedes engine that they have, it is very difficult to overtake. There have been few overtaking on the track, you had to have a wheel advantage. We did. We were planning to get out ahead of Ricciardo before the pit stop and go attack Norris and we came out from behind.sy with a very similar wheel and it couldn’t be “.

The next Formula 1 event will be in Hungary, the Ferrari driver believes that if they manage to have the car like in Great Britain they will have good results. “If the car behaves like here, in Budapest we could be in the top six, I hope we can get the set up right and we can be there “, commented the Madrileo.

Verstappen

The accident involving Hamilton and Verstappen at the start of the race according to Sainz has been “race incident”.