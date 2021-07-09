F1 – 2021 British GP: Brundle drops the bomb: “Mercedes may announce Russell at Silverstone”

Updated 07/09/2021 – 17:45

Martin Brundle he is usually very well informed about what happens in the British F1 teams. Mercedes, despite running under the German flag, has its headquarters in Brackley (chassis) and Brixworth (motorcycle), and 70% of its personnel are from that country. Now, the F1 commentator drops the bomb of what could happen next week at the Grand Prix of Great Britain.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if George would get the job next year alongside Lewis at Mercedes. If they advertise at Silverstone, if they are going to do it, and why not? It would be the perfect place.” has left in the air.

“If you were running Mercedes, you would have to ask yourself: is Valtteri Bottas is our man to win the World Championship when Lewis inevitably retires in two, three or four years? ‘”He wonders hypothetically about the dilemma that Toto Wolff has at the moment.“You will have to think not”, answer below.

He hates to say it, but he says it

“I hate to say this, I really admire Valtteri as he is a great driver and he does an incredible job against Lewis Hamilton’s skills, but noOr you can honestly say that if Lewis wasn’t there, Valtteri would be dominating instead, right? “ reiterates on the performance of the Finn, who is 58 points behind his teammate after 9 races in 2021.

“Those, I think Mercedes needs a young gun, to emerge as her new leader of team automatically, sooner rather than later, “he says in that stream of support for Russell spreading throughout the British press and media right now.