F1 – 2021 British GP: Alonso and Norris on a roll: they are the only ones to score points in the last five races

Lando Norris He is the only driver on the grid to have scored points in every race this season. The British is third in the world championship with a total of 113 points.

Lando Norris has 15 races scoring points

Norris started the season with a fourth place in Barin and has been on the podium three times: in Emilia-Romaa, Monaco and Austria, where in all he achieved third place. The worst result of the British so far in 2021 has been in Barcelona, where he obtained the eighth place and added 4 points.

The pilot of McLarentakes a total of 15 consecutive races adding points, from the 2020 Emilia-Romaa Grand Prix, where he got 4 points by coming out eighth to fourth place he got in Silvertone and it’s the number 25 in the historical ranking in consecutive races scoring.

Fernando Alonso habitual among the top 10

Fernando Alonso He is also on a roll, the Asturian has five races scoring points. Since Bak the pilot is in the top 10 when finishing a Grand Prix.

The eight points he got in Azerbaijan, four in France, two in Styria, one in Austria and finally the six that he got in Silverstone, are added to the only point he got in Emilia-Romaa and the four in Portugal. to make a total of 26 points and leave the Alpine driver eleventh in the drivers’ championship.

Best streak

Hamilton is the rider with the best scoring streak, with 48 Grands Prix being within the top ten, since Great Britain 2018 to Barin 2020. This streak was broken when the Mercedes driver was unable to participate in the Sakir GP after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Hamilton celebrating at the Grand Prix of Great BritainAP

This year he had a five-race streak scoring points, but at Bak it ended as he failed to score.