F1 – 2021 Austrian GP: Verstappen’s valuable advice to Mick Schumacher’s mother

Mick Schumacher he’s learning to suffer in his debut season in F1. The son of the seven-time champion has the least competitive car (the VF-21) on the grid. So you haven’t been able to add a single point. can only hope to win over his partner, the controversial Nikita mazepin. And it’s something he’s doing. That consolation remains.

Meanwhile, the father of the current World Cup leader has spoken about Mick. Jos Verstappen has revealed how he offered valuable advice to Corinna, the 22-year-old German pilot’s mother.

Mick Schumacher.HAAS F1 TEAM

Let’s remember that Jos knows the Schumacher family well. He was even a partner of the ‘Kiser’ in the team Benetton in the 90’s. Hence the connection and the advice. “I had a chat with Corinna after his first year in Formula 4 and she asked me which path her son should take. I told her that Mick should change to the According to Italian Powerteam because they were the best in Formula 4 and Formula 3 at the time. And that is what they did “, has confessed Verstappen Sr. in declarations to ‘Sport1.de’.

At Prema, Mick took a very important qualitative leap. To a large extent, that was the turning point for the young Schumacher to have been promoted to F1 with the help of Haas.

The progenitor of ‘Mad Max’ believes that the ’47’ is fulfilling in the year of his debut. “Mick is doing a good job, the car is hard to drive. Learn this year, next year there will be new cars. We have to give it time. I think next year, Haas will have more support from Ferrari. I already think there is hard work behind the scenes, “warns the 49-year-old ex-driver.

"It is better than Mazepin, does less spinning and is better at dealing with the press. Mazepin hinders more in qualifying and in the race."

Finally, Jos lets it slip that it would be best for Schumacher to be patient with Haas. There is a possibility that he could land at Alfa Romero (where the Kimi Raikkonen-Antonio Giovinazzi couple is currently) due to the connection with Ferrari, but Verstappen understands that 2022 is a special year. “I would wait and see what happens there in a year.”, it is finished.