F1 – 2021 Austrian GP: Red Bull’s ninth dart against Mercedes

Updated 06/28/2021 – 17:12

The Red Bull advisor has spoken,Helmut Marko, again, from the dispute that his team has with Mercedes off the race track. The rear wing, the front wing, the pit stops, the tire pressure and lately, a supposed engine change, are some of the complaints that have starred and ignited this Formula 1 season.

As usual, Marko, after each Grand Prix, gives his opinion or creates new controversies, this time neither Aston Martin he has been saved from the Austrian’s darts. “They do fun things, to put it politely. They complain about our rear wing, our pit stops and everything. If Mercedes does not do it for itself, use a team like Aston Martinto complain. We focus on racing and try to make sure that nothing stops us, “commented the Red Bull.

Mercedes uncomfortable

The advisor to the energy drinks team believes that those led by Toto Wolff They are uncomfortable with not being the fastest car and have expressed: “Mercedes now lacks the 50 horsepower advantage it has had for seven years. But the fastest car on the straight now is the McLaren, with a Mercedes engine. They are not used to this situation. “

Helmut Marko receiving the constructor’s trophy at the GP of StyriaEFE

Honda’s breakthrough

The Austrian, who celebrated with Max Verstappen on the podium, he explained in the Dutch medium ‘De Telegraaf’, the current situation of his team with respect to Mercedes and declared: “We have learned from our mistakes. Mercedes took that step with the engine last year, but Honda has responded this year. As for the source of energy, we are more or less the same. The car itself is now competitive from day one. “

Marko confesses the confidence he has in Honda and the car built by its engineers, adding: “That should be even better for us. Yesterday we had much less tire degradation than the two Mercedes drivers, It is clear that we have a chassis and engine package that will allow us to challenge Mercedes. “

Advantage before Silverstone

The Austrian Grand Prix should not be very different from that of Styria, that is why the advisor believes that this Sunday they will celebrate a first place again, “There will definitely be circuits where they are strong, but next week we should be in the same position. Hopefully we’ll leave with a 25-point lead to the Silverstone race. “ sentence Helmut Marko