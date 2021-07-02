F1 – 2021 Austrian GP: “I have never been named driver of the day, but I don’t care much either”

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), seventh in the Formula 1 World Championship, with 50 points, indicated this Thursday at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, before facing the Austrian Grand Prix, that last weekend, in Styria ” It was the first race in which he “extracted” the maximum potential of the car in the race “since he was a member of the ‘Scuderia’.

“After a race as good as the one on Sunday, in which we managed to make a perfect first ‘stint’ with the tire, treat it well, make the perfect strategy and go at a high pace throughout the race,” said the Madrileo in the Spielberg circuit (Styria).

“It’s the first race since I’ve been at Ferrari that I feel like I got the most out of the car in the race,” Sainz explained at the Red Bull Ring.

Dan Istitene / POOLEFE

“Let’s see if that becomes the norm; and not only in the first race in eight; and from there we started doing many more races of that type,” he replied. “The result of last weekend was great news for us, because it was a big change from what happened at Paul Ricard the previous Sunday,” Sainz said, referring to the fact that in France he was eleventh and his teammate Charles Leclerc , sixteenth; and that last Sunday he was sixth and the Monegasque, seventh.

“It was the result of the work we did to overcome the problems, but also because of the characteristics of the track, which are different. Here the rear ones suffer more and our main problem is usually centered on the front ones,” explained the Madrid rider this Thursday in Austria. .

“We came more prepared, but it was a combination of that with the characteristics of the track and the set-up of the car,” admitted Sainz.

Dan Istitene / POOLEFE

“The fact that this weekend there is a softer range of tires exposes us more with the front tire,” said the Madrileo, who explained that on Monday he wanted to rest and ended up playing football and that on Tuesday he went “to do eighteen holes “of golf with Leclerc and his former partner at McLaren, the Englishman Lando Norris, without wanting to specify who won that game; before, finally, taking “the day off” during the day of Wednesday.

“I had never been named driver of the day, I don’t know,” replied later, in a mixed zone, the son of the double Spanish world rally champion of the same name when asked about what he would have to do to make this happen.

“I don’t know. But don’t think I care too much, either,” he said.

“The same in Brazil (two seasons ago, when I finished third) or in Monza (Italy, the last one, when it was second) I was one of the best … but nothing happens. It’s a vote; and sometimes the ‘online’ voting they are a bit cheating. “

About the last race, in which seven-time English champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) prevented further progress when he doubled it; Sainz opined that “arriving, yes; passing is something else.”

Scuderia Ferrari BRAND

“But I would have had fun the last laps with Lando (Norris, who finished fifth), sure. But spending it would also have been something else”; he added.

About how close he is to the Leclerc World Cup, which only improves him by eight points, he explained that “it is not easy.”

“There is work behind and a process of adaptation, which I am trying to do as quickly as possible. Races like those of Portimao or Paul Ricard were fourth or fifth and we were left out of the points,” he commented.

“And now what you have to do is like here last Sunday, that allows me to be the hammer of the time at McLaren”; added Sainz, who is of the opinion that “if they” improve “in qualification” he can aspire to be “in the top six” again next Sunday.

“If not, it will be difficult,” said the Spaniard from Ferrari this Thursday in Austria.