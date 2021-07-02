F1 – 2021 Austrian GP: Carlos Sainz starts 3rd, behind Verstappen and Leclerc

Updated 02/07/2021 – 12:40

Loaded with gasoline, with conservative maps and going out to fulfill the program, Max Verstappen was intractable during Free Practice 1 of the Austrian Grand Prix, with three different sets of tires, two official soft tires and an experimental one. With all of them, the Dutchman was the fastest, with a mark of 1: 05.143, while Valtteri bottas has got the bedroom best time and Lewis Hamilton the seventh.

The pleasant note has been put by Ferrari, who have placed second with Charles Leclerc, at 0.266 and third with Carlos Sainz, at 0.288 of Max, a very considerable difference in a circuit of little more than a minute of travel and where the pole (with tires a step softer for this appointment compared to Styria) it should be around 1: 03.4 for Red Bull # 33.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the first free practice for the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 2, 2021. The Austrian Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

With the cloudy sky and the ease of heating the SF21 the tires in a few meters, the cars of Maranello They were able to overcome the Mercedes, the two AlphaTauri and the Red Bull of Checo Pérez.

Guanyu Zhou por Alonso en Alpine

Fernando Alonso he was left undressed in this sleeve Guanyu Zhou, Alpine quarry rider, who has also paid for these Free Games, took his seat. The young Chinese was 14º, a 1.2 seg. of the head, while Esteban OconIt was 11º, a 0.8 the best time. Nothing too flashy for the Enstone team.

Max and Honda, from the start

After the first part of the session, where official tires were alternated with an experimental one from Pirelli, Verstappen, Gasly, Tsunoda and Checo dominated the times at the beginning, with four Honda engines in the lead, as happened last week at some point. Bottas was 19th and Hamilton 20th, without much interest in setting times.

The only relative surprise was Carlos Sainz with that experimental Pirelli tire, who managed to sneak in third, 0.416 behind the championship leader, a record with which he was going for a note from the first moments. His teammate, Leclerc, placed sixth in that same shoe at SF21.

Free Practice 1 Austrian GP 2021

1º M. Verstappen Red Bull 1’05″143 35

2º C. Leclerc Ferrari 1’05″409 +00″266 32

3rd Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’05 “431 +00” 288 31

4º V. Mercedes Boots 1’05 “445 +00” 302 29

5th Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1’05 “474 +00” 331 33

6º K. Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1’05″586 +00″443 27

7º L. Hamilton Mercedes 1’05″709 +00″566 30

8º S. Perez Red Bull 1’05″726 +00″583 29

9º P. Gasly AlphaTauri 1’05″726 +00″583 34

10º L. Norris McLaren 1’05″880 +00″737 26

11º E. Ocon Alpine 1’05″980 +00″837 28

12º D. Ricciardo McLaren 1’06″181 +01″038 29

13º L. Stroll Aston Martin 1’06″203 +01″060 28

14º G. Zhou Alpine 1’06″414 +01″271 28

15º S. Vettel Aston Martin 1’06″444 +01″301 27

16th C. Ilott Alfa Romeo 1’06 “564 +01” 421 23

17º M. Schumacher Haas 1’06″583 +01″440 28

18º R. Nissany Williams 1’06″683 +01″540 33

19º N. Latifi Williams 1’06 “978 +01” 835 35

20º N. Mazepin Haas 1’07″316 +02″173 29