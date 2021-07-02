F1 – 2021 Austrian GP: Carlos Sainz: “Let’s see if we can qualify a little higher”

Carlos Sainz lived “an interesting day” in his appointment with Austria 2.0 “and curious because the car is practically the same and I have felt it totally different, I don’t know if because of the unexpected track conditions, the new compounds, the temperature or the the wind, but this shows how tremendously complicated and sensitive Formula 1 are today, “said the Spaniard after the double free practice session.

“We had a goal to test the new Pirelli compounds and we have been able to complete the program, but We are not as good as after the first free, nor as bad as after the second, I guess we’re right somewhere in the middle, so neither panic nor overexcited, ” on his third place in the morning and the final 13 in the afternoon.

“So I guess everything will go back to normal on Saturday where we will have to focus on qualifying. Let’s see if we can get a little higher. “

This despite the fact that the track repeats its incidence in the worst of Ferrari, the high and medium speed corners. “80% of the lap is with the foot fully, so even if we are good in the curves it will always cost us a little more. But in the race our car improves and we will try to take advantage of it,” he closes.