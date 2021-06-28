F1 – 2021 Austrian GP: Alpine lowers Fernando Alonso for Zhou in Austria Free 1

Updated 06/28/2021 – 15:27

Guanyu Zhou from Alpine Academy and official test driver of the French team has la FP1 of the Austrian Grand Prix in the car of Fernando Alonso.

The Chinese driver did the postseason tests in Abu Dhabi last year and has been conducting private tests on a queen class car this year and will do so again officially this Friday. “Driving in FP1 on a weekend of Formula 1 Grand Prix is ​​like a dream come true and one more step towards my ultimate goal of becoming an F1 driver.Zhou said in the official statement.

“There haven’t been many Chinese drivers in Formula 1, so being behind the wheel of an F1 car during a racing weekend is going to be a very proud feeling. It will be even more special that he is driving Fernando’s car, as he inspired me to continue racing when I was young. “ has continued the leader of the Formula 2 championship.

The CEO of Alpine, Laurent Rossi, believes that Zhou’s participation in a race weekend was the next step forward and has expressed “The challenge for young drivers to reach F1 is incredibly tough, and we are proud to support the next talent in this race. path “, adding:” In his role as test pilot, Guanyu has participated in test and simulator sessions, so taking part in a free practice session in a current car is a logical step and important to one of the Academy’s brightest stars. “

Rossi adds, that this is an opportunity to continue with the goal of reaching F1, “This experience will help him greatly, since, togoing very solidly towards the end goal of a full-time F1 seat“, confesses the senior position of the French team.