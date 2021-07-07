F1 – 2021 Austrian GP: Alonso’s results worry Ocon

Updated 07/07/2021 – 13:08

Esteban Ocon He has not scored points for four races, from Baku where he did not finish the race due to a mechanical failure, to retirement due to losing the direction in the first lap of the Austrian Grand Prix when he was touched by two cars at the same time.

The Frenchman is already beginning to worry, as he sees that his teammate, Fernando Alonso, yes he has managed to score from Azerbaijan and begins to escape in the drivers’ championship, Spanish has a total of 20 points and exceeds it by 8 points, while el # 31 has 12 and is thirteenth.

Ocon believes the problem is in his car and warns that he wants as many changes to his car for the British Grand Prix, “The maximum possible would be very welcome, I’ll have a chat with the team and see what can be done. But the more things we can change the better it will be. Then it is one less doubt, “said the Alpine rider.

The Frenchman is not clear about the problem but will work to find it, he has confessed: “It is difficult to point out exactly what the problem is. We will change as many parts as possible on the car“, adding that it will be difficult to discover what is going wrong:” That’s where it starts to get difficult, when you don’t see exactly what the problem is and then the lap time deficit is so great on such a small track. We have to keep investigating and stay together to get through this period as quickly as possible. “