Codemasters has published, in the absence of 14 days, for its official release, the television advertisement of the official F1 2020 video game. In a 24-second spot that summarizes the product’s novelties and serves to increase the expectations of fans and players.

In the announcement, Codemasters summarizes all the news that players will find in the 2020 edition: the ‘my team’ mode, the Schumacher edition, the possibility of split screen and two new tracks, Hanoi and Zandvoort, despite the fact that The Netherlands is finally not going to be on the calendar for this season.

“Let’s play together. Create your own team, Schumacher edition, split screen and two new circuits,” shares the official account of the F1 video game along with the video of the announcement.

The new F1 2020 is the eleventh consecutive installment of official Formula 1 games scheduled by Codemasters. It is a video game in which it is not necessary to be a purist simracer to enjoy. This edition maintains a certain Arcade character compared to products such as iRacing or Assetto Corsa, which are more complex operation and control simulators. F1 2020 wins against these in access to a massive audience and, obviously, for having all the official licenses of the queen category.

The video game will go on sale on Friday, July 10. Of course, while Codemasters continues to work on the latest touches, it can now be reserved with a price of € 49.99 for PC and € 69.99 for PS4 and Xbox One platforms. The special edition of Michael Schumacher is worth 59.99 euros in its version for PC and 79.99 euros if we choose the game for PS4 and Xbox.

