The return of the Dutch Grand Prix to Formula 1 will have to wait one more year. The organizers confirmed their cancellation for this year, because they will not be able to count on the presence of fans in the Zandvoort Circuit, as a consequence of COVID-19.

Holland would return this year to the highest level of motorsports after a 35-year absence. For this they made important modifications to the layout, including two curves with cant, which will be a very interesting challenge for pilots and teams.

Additionally, the great moment of Max Verstappen is also one of the reasons why the tulip country has decided to return to the big top.

Jan Lammers, Grand Prix director, commented: “We were fully ready for this first race and we still are. Together with Formula 1 we have investigated the potential to maintain a rescheduled race this year without fans, but we wanted to celebrate this moment, the return from F1 to Zandvoort, together with our spectators in the Netherlands. We ask everyone to be patient. We waited for it 35 years ago, so we can wait another year, “said the former F1 driver.

So far there are 10 Grand Prixes of the 2020 F1 season that have undergone modifications. The Netherlands joins Australia, Monaco and France as canceled events, while Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Spain, Azerbaijan and Canada are delayed.

For now, fans can only see the Zandvoort Circuit through the new F1 2020 game, which will be presented on July 10.

