Formula 1 Executive Director Chase Carey commented that some circuits that were not included in the motorsport top category calendar could organize races in the 2020 season.

“We are working unceasingly from Australia and we are committed to all of our promoters to establish a 2020 calendar together,” said Carey.

“We have two main challenges: identifying the places where we can organize the race and determining how we transport the personnel and equipment to that place to run. We are in discussions with all our promoters, as well as with some who are not on our current 2020 calendar , to make sure we explore all the options, “said the leader.

Although Chase Carey did not refer in particular to any circuit, in recent days Hockenheim, Imola and Portimão have shown their interest in hosting, yes, without the presence of the public.

Regarding the start of the season, he confirmed that the agreed start date is the weekend of July 3-5 in Austria and that the race will probably be repeated right there, at the Red Bull Ring, the following weekend.

Regarding the organization of the dates, the American commented: “We are in the advanced phase of establishing a calendar with additional races in Europe at the beginning of September, including dates during the traditional summer break in August. We also plan to compete in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas in September, October and November, to finish in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December, expecting a schedule of 15 to 18 races. ”

Regarding the end date that the 2020 championship could have, even in 2021, Carey said: “It is a viable option for us, that we have to work with our promoters and make some arrangements. But it is something that we have considered and discussed”, Carey sentenced.

