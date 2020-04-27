Chase Carey confirmed the idea of ​​making 15 to 18 races, starting in Austria, without the public, the first dates; The tour of America would be made from October to November.

It will be in Austria, for now …

After the cancellation of the French Grand Prix, the CEO of Formula 1, Chase Carey confirmed this Monday that the 2020 season of the Grand Circus will start el July 5 in Austria; although it’s probably no spectators in the stands.

Minutes after cancellation of the gala race and the announcement of the Silverstone GP behind closed doors, the Great Circus revealed a first version of the calendar, even without specific dates for postponed and postponed races.

Given this, Tortoiseshell expressed that it continues keeping the option to contest 15 to 18 races, no matter what The first ones are carried out without spectators.

“We hope that the first few races have no fans, but we hope that the Fans are part of our events as we move forward on the calendar. We still have many problems to solve, such as the procedures for teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country, ”he said.

According to the manager, F1 hopes to start in Austria and dispute the European Grand Prix during July-August; likewise wait run in Asia during September-October.

Likewise, Tortoiseshell contemplate the months of October-November to carry out all the races in the American continent, and then make a small scale in Bahrain and conclude the campaign in Abu Dhabi.

“Our objective is start competing in Europe until July, August and early September. In September, October and November they would see us compete in Eurasia, Asia and America, ending the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional ending in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15 and 18 races ”, he agreed.

With these calendar adjustments, Grand Prix of Holland and Belgium remain in doubt, after government decrees to ban events with the public until the end of August.

The circuit of Spa-Francochamps would be the venue from August 29 to 30; while plotting Zndvoort It would host this May, but it had to be postponed and there is still no date to carry it out.

While the Italian GP is still unknown of its realization in September, since the country was one of the main sources of infection on the European continent.

