It will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on July 10

The new game to play with this season’s cars can now be reserved

The official video game for Formula 1 2020 has released its first trailer and announced the month of its launch. Although we don’t know yet when the season will kick off, Codemasters will put its new product up for sale to play in July.

Codemasters has released, this Wednesday, the first trailer for their new F1 2020 video game, the 11th they make of the Great Circus. The new product will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on July 10, 2020.

As main novelties, Codemasters highlights that the player will be able to create his own team, the screen division, new customizable settings, option to shorten races and present the Michael Schumacher Deluxe.

The fact that it will hit the market in July reinforces the latest rumors that Formula 1 expects to start the season that month.

