Leicester midfielder Wilfried Ndidi says it feels “amazing” to be back training with his team-mates.

Premier League players are now back in contact training ahead of next month’s season restart.

And Ndidi says the mood in the Foxes camp has been very good since their return to Belvoir Drive.

Wilf caught up with LCFC TV during week 2⃣ of the Club & # 039; s return to training at Belvoir Drive… pic.twitter.com/ciIMRbh3jm – Leicester City (@LCFC) May 30, 2020

“I’m so glad because [after] staying home for so long, training alone, I’m so happy to see to see the boys, to see everyone in the training ground, ”the Nigerian told the club’s official website.

“It has been amazing because seeing these guys, everyone is okay. So, we’re really happy to be back. I’m really, really happy to see these boys and see the manager and everyone at the club.

“First, we started [training on our own] and then we went into groups of five. SW, [in] the groups of five, there was no contact. It’s just some distance, two meters apart.

“Or even more [distance] because you do different drills, you know. So, the good thing is seeing these boys, you get the feeling that everything is coming back, trying to become normal.

“It’s a good feeling. And then the training is getting back and we’re getting used to distancing and training. It has been amazing seeing the boys and giving Bluetooth hugs to everyone! ”

Leicester are currently 3rd in the Premier League and will resume their season with a trip to face Watford at Vicarage Road.

And Ndidi says the squad are feeling sharp after dedicated fitness plans helped them stay in shape from home over the last 10 weeks of lockdown.

“They’ve really helped me because those plans were just trying to help you stay in shape, trying to keep you fit ahead of what we’re doing now,” added the 23-year-old.

“It really helped me because, psychologically, I’m always ready; ready and just trying to improve myself, you know. So, I’d say it has really helped me.

“Training with the other guys now, you see some guys faster than you, so you try to push and try to catch up because you follow the pace of someone even better than you. You have to give 100 per cent.

“I would say we’re ready because even during the lockdown, everyone was working at home. So, we’re always ready and we’ll just see what you come next.

“We’re just working hard. Everyone is keeping fit, working hard and the mentality is great, so we’ll just see what you eat in the coming days. ”