The arrival of summer in Europe has two meanings in football: the end of a season’s cycle and the opening of a market that annually moves millions of euros. One of the strongest teams on the old continent is the F.C. Barcelona, ​​its titles and its game have made it considered one of the greatest clubs in history and therefore, it has the duty to be the protagonist year after year in the search for each of the titles.

The arrival of the summer of 2020 has not been the exception and despite the situation that the world is going through due to the coronavirus epidemic, the directors of the Catalan team have not stopped thinking about the signings for the next season, even with a league that has not it has been completed in its entirety.

Rumors have seized the front pages of the Catalan media, every day a new player appears on Barcelona’s radar who with an uncertain present continues to look to the future.

The first great objective of the team culé before the almost impossible arrival of Neymar, is Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan). The Argentine striker is the priority of the directives for the next opening of the market, both the player and Barcelona have an agreement in words, but the negotiation between clubs has not prospered. In the absence of Martínez’s arrival, the team handles the names of Alexander Isak and Timo Werner as the possible new Catalans forwards.

Another player who has said yes to Barcelona is Miralem Pjanic, the Bosnian player would be willing to sign for the Spanish team when the season is over, but like Lautaro, he depends on the negotiations between the clubs, in the last few hours it was stated that Nelson Semedo would be the solution. The Portuguese winger would leave Barcelona to reach Juventus in exchange for Pjanic, De Sciglio and 25 million euros.

Pjanic would not be the only player Bartomeu wants to compete for a position in the Catalan midfield, weeks ago there was also talk of the possibility of the arrival of the Italian youth Sandro Tonali, whose rights belong to Brescia.

As if the previous names were not enough, the defense of Barcelona would also have new names, De Sciglio, De Light, Sergiño Dest, among many others, have been related as new Barça players, the latter as well as De Sciglio who are the most near.

The list is long, but these are perhaps the latest strongest rumors from Barcelona, ​​a team that hopes to break the market with some star signing. For now, no incorporation has been formalized, so the intrigue continues to know who will be the first of all those mentioned to step on the grass of the Camp Nou. Rumors took over the club!

