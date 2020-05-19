F.C. Barcelona: Nelson Semedo in exchange for Pjanic, De Sciglio and 25 million euros | League of Spain | Soccer



























































































































The Portuguese Nelson Semedo is the key to officialize the arrival of Pjanic to the Barcelona team.

Barcelona wants to fight for the title.

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 19, 2020, 03:58 p.m.

Barcelona does not stop moving its chips in the market. The Catalan club has two main objectives to reinforce its squad for next season: Lautaro Martínez and Miralem Pjanic. Both players come from Serie A clubs, which seek to retain them as their place.

The first great objective of Barcelona is to sign the Argentine figure of Inter Milan, his expensive record (111 million euros) has prevented the arrival of the striker, who, like Pjanic, has given the Spanish institution a yes.

Pjanic’s case has taken a new turn. In recent days, in Spain it was stated that there is a principle of agreement between Juventus and Barcelona, ​​which involves the departure of a player from the Barcelona team: Nelson Semedo. The operation that will give the departure of Semedo from Barcelona, ​​consists of an exchange of players, in which Barcelona would let Juventus go to its right side in exchange for Miralem Pjanic, Mattia De Sciglio and 25 million euros. A round business for the Spanish.

Currently, Nelson Semedo has a market value of 50 million euros, which means a good price for Barcelona, ​​a team that has Pjanic as the second objective for the following season. The Barcelona newspaper ‘Sport’ assured that only the economic agreement between Semedo and Juventus is missing to give the go-ahead to the negotiations between the clubs.

.