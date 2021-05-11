F-150 Lightning: Ford’s first electric pick-up already has a presentation date

The Ford’s first electric pick-up already has a filing date. But not only that, and it is that taking advantage of the confirmation of this important event for the brand, Ford has revealed that its electric pickup will be called the F-150 Lightning. We are facing a launch that will be a turning point in the American brand, since it represents the most relevant transformation that the F-150 has undergone, in addition to the brand’s commitment to compete with the Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer EV and Rivian R1T.

The Ford F-150 Lightning will hit the streets in 2022 seeking to be the benchmark for the new era of electric pick-ups

It will be next May 19 when Ford discovers all the details and design of this Ford F-150 Lightning, a model that he has been working on for several years and has even shown dressed still with the body of the current F-150. The North American manufacturer knows that it is at stake with this launch, and for that reason it has spared no resources to make the definitive leap into the electric pick-up market.

The choice of the name Lightning is not accidental, and it is that Ford has decided to recover one of its historical names. In the past, the Ford F-150 Lightning mentioned a version of the F-150 with a V8 gasoline engine that was present in two generations (1993-1995 and 1999-2004). Now there will be no trace of a heat engine, repeating the formula that seems to be working so well in the case of Ford Mustang Mach-E.

At the moment there are very few details in relation to this first Ford electric pick-up, although we already anticipate that its exterior design will leave no doubt about its electrical condition. The Ford F-150 Lightning will employ a specific design that will begin with a LED daytime running lights that will occupy the entire front, design that can be seen in the video that we have left you above. At a technical level, Ford jealously guards the details, so we will have to wait until the next day 19 to discover what the F-150 Lightning is capable of.