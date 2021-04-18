Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ movie has finally started filming after a lot of problems

It seemed that this day was never going to come. The ‘Flash’ movie has been in trouble since before the coronavirus pandemic forced studios to make changes to their production schedules. Featured as an Easter Egg in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, and as a co-star in 2017 in ‘Justice League’, Ezra Miller made his appearance in the DC extended universe to eventually have his own movie. . Four years after seeing him alongside the other DC heroes in the ill-fated movie, Barry Allen finally runs alone.

As reported by Deadline, filming for the Andy Muschietti film has already started in London, confirming rumors that production would begin in April. Muschietti was not the first choice for the directorial position. When we first heard about the film, back in 2015, it was Seth Grahame-Smith who was going to direct it.. A year later he left the project and was replaced by Rick Famuyiwa, who also left shortly after. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, writers of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, were linked as possible directors. But in July 2019 Andy Muschietti appeared and ended up taking over the project as director and also as producer with his sister Barbara and their production company Double Dream.

The film has also had to deal with other problems, such as the poor reception that ‘Justice League’ had (although Ezra Miller did well in the critics) or the video that appeared last year in which the protagonist was seen from the movie allegedly assaulting a fan. That controversy has faded over time. Recently ‘The Flash’ has received collateral damage from the accusations of Ray Fisher, Cyborg in ‘Justice League’, against Warner Bros. Technically Cyborg was going to appear in the Andy Muschietti film but the actor’s discontent with the studio for his lack of transparency in the investigation against Joss Whedon and Warner executives have led to the dismissal of that appearance. Fisher doesn’t quite close the door anyway. Recently at Justice Con he has commented on what it would take for him to agree to become a Cyborg again: “I think where we can start is in an acknowledgment, an apology, of what is clearly and publicly known to be a problem … I think that’s where responsibility begins.”

The DC multiverse

Although Warner and DC’s plans with their films remain to support individual ideas and voices rather than create a cinematic universe, the ‘The Flash’ film is intended to be a special case because With it, the multiverse would come to DC movies with the return of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, both as their respective Batman. Andy Muschietti himself stated in an interview: “This film is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that involves a unified universe in which all the cinematic iterations that we have seen before are valid. It is inclusive in the sense of which says that everything you’ve seen exists, and everything you’ll see exists, in the same unified multiverse. ” The comic inspiration for the script, signed by Christina Hodson, is supposed to be ‘The Flashpoint Paradox’.

The movie ‘The Flash’ has the November 4, 2022 release date and has in its cast with Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora, Barry’s mother, and Ron Livingston replacing Billy Crudup as Henry, father of the protagonist.