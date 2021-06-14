Ezra Miller’s Flash won’t be the only one to appear in ‘The Flash’

The Flash, one of the upcoming DC movies, will expand the character’s multiverse. According to the portal The Illuminerdi, the actor Grant gustin will be part of the new production through a cameo. What does this imply? Confirmation that the Flash from different universes will meet.

Grant Gustin is part of the DC Universe of television since 2013. He has done it through the universe that the company built in the Arrow series. This production gave support and space for the appearance of other characters and superheroes of the comic book company. One of them was Flash.

Thus, Grant Gustin was able to play the character in Arrow (2013), Supergirl (2016), Legends of Tomorrow (2016), Batwoman (2019) and, also, have his own series The Flash (2014). In turn, DC developed a parallel story through the Justice League (2017), a film in which the character appeared for the first time but played by Ezra Miller.

Flash: the encounter

When Grant Gustin’s Flash crosses paths with Erza Miller’s Flash or appears in her movie, it won’t be the first time.

This already happened during Crisis on Infinite Earths, an event intended for fans of the Arrowverse, in which different episodes of the series referred to above are shared. In one of them, it is Erza Miller who immerses herself in the time where Grant Gustin’s Flash is to present herself as one of its faces within the DC Universe.

That was surprising because it is not very common for that type of crossover to take place, not in DC or in Marvel. It is common for each production company to mix characters from each format (TV and cinema), but not from one to the other. Grant Gustin’s appearance in the film also opens up the possibility for other characters in the series to have appearances in big screen productions.

What is known about the film?

In addition to confirming Grant Gustin’s cameo, the film will feature two other recognized actors from the DC Universe: Ben affleck Y Michael Keaton. They will play Batman again, in another of the crossings between multiverses that The Flash will pose.

The actors mentioned are joined by Ron Livingston, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso. The film features the direction of Andy Muchietti (Mom, 2013, It, 2017) and the script by Christina Hodson. It is expected to be released on November 4, 2022.

