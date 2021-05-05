Ezra Miller plays Salvador Dalí in the new biopic Dali Land

It goes without saying that Dalí was an eccentric character, one of the most eccentric of the 20th century. His jokes and public appearances were documented, in addition to his work and everything the symbolism that surrounds you, so Ezra has enough material to embody the Spanish artist. And certainly Miller has the ability to be someone very eccentric, we have already seen it with Saint Laurent, in We Need to Talk About Kevin or in The Perks of Being A Wallflower.

Dali Land has finished filming in the UK and is currently in post production. They have yet to reveal the first look of Ezra as young Dalí and they haven’t released the first sneak peek either, we can’t wait! Barbara sukowa will be the one who plays Gala, muse and wife of the artist.

The release date of Dali Land is also to be confirmed.