MEXICO CITY. The Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN), supports the popular consultation of August 1, to decide whether to prosecute former presidents for acts of corruption, proposed by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a statement signed by Subcomandante Moisés, the guerrilla leader reported that the EZLN will announce a national initiative in which he will call to participate and answer “yes” to the consultation.

This is one of the few occasions in which the EZLN agrees with an initiative emanating from the head of the Federal Executive.

Those up there, in the ‘opposition’ parties, resist the consultation, not only fear what will follow ”, but“ they are terrified that the victims will recover their demands from the base and perverse use that the extreme right makes of their pain, “says Moses’ statement.

Subcomandante Moisés points out in his statement that “pain should not be an electoral business, and even less for such shitty purposes as the return to government of those who are some of the main responsible for the violence and who previously only dedicated themselves to accumulating pay and cynicism.” .

In the Zapatista letter where Moisés made public some disagreements with the Ministry of Foreign Relations for not having issued passports to 62 – “despite the fact that we have proven identity and origin, the Secretary of Foreign Relations he keeps demanding more and more papers ”- of 177 Zapatista delegates who plan to travel to Europe by air; and inferring that the adjective of “extemporaneous” that the SER indilges them, also criticized the National electoral Institute (INE).

That, denounced Moisés, “he also considers us indigenous people as ‘untimely’ and denies us the credential, he is doing everything possible to make the consultation fail, because he knows that he also has his share of the crime due to his exclusive policy for light skin and urban ”.

The guerrilla chief informed that the national initiative to which he refers will be announced by Subcomandante Marcos, who is now signed as Galeano.

IT WILL BE A SUCCESS, CÓRDOVA INSURED

The popular consultation on August 1 “is going and going very well,” said the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova Vianello, stating that, for the first time, “we will have the opportunity to speak out in this unprecedented mechanism of direct democracy, with all the guarantees and security that the National Electoral Institute has always provided to citizens ”.

He emphasized that this exercise will be the best organized of its kind so far in Mexico, as well as the most comprehensive and with the best guarantees in the country’s democratic history.

At a press conference from the new headquarters of the INE Local Board in Mérida, the electoral referee said that all measures have been taken so that 95.3 million citizens have at their disposal a ballot in the 57 thousand points arranged for receive your opinion.

Accompanied by the counselor Uuc-kib Espadas, the president of the INE recalled that from this Thursday, July 15, the mass dissemination campaign began to promote this exercise that, he remarked, will be successful because it will count, as never in the history of the country , with a large number of participants.

I say it without half measures, with all clarity, with emphasis: whoever says that the INE does not want the consultation or is boycotting the consultation, is simply lying to society ”.

Asked about the nature of the question posed by the Supreme court, the presiding counselor said that the INE is not responsible for interpreting the content of what will be consulted, but only the constitutional operator of its realization.

On the other hand, the INE reported that this Friday began the distribution of ballots, documents and materials that will be distributed to the 300 district boards for the consultation on August 1, a phase that will conclude on July 22.

The logistics will be carried out by means of 78 vehicles that will cover seven routes, a total of 417 thousand 387 kilograms of material will leave by land from the central warehouse of the Institute, covering 1,413.59 cubic meters.

-Ivonne Melgar

