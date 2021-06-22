Ezequiel Gurría will fight in London

The former Spanish super welterweight champion, Zaragoza Ezequiel Gurría (15-1, 3 KO), will fight at Wembley Arena in London on July 24.

Gurría will fight against English Hamzah sheeraz (12-0, 8 KOs) for a WBO intermediate title held by the Londoner, ten rounds away.

Sheeraz, 22, faced the Argentine resident in Barcelona in his last match Guido Pitto, which he beat by TKO in the 10th round.

The British fighter is number 13 on the WBO charts, so a Spanish win would probably put him in the top fifteen on the list.

Gurría, after losing his national title to David Soria, has defeated the Balearic on points Fernando Heredia and the Romanian resident in Guadalajara, Rafael Chiruta placeholder image.

At the same London gala, the European heavyweight champion will fight Joe joyce before the french Carlos Takam.