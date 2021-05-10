Ezequiel Gurría wants to regain the title of Spain

Zaragoza Ezequiel Gurría (14-1, 3 KO) wants to return to the national elite of super welterweight, after his spectacular loss to Navarre David Soria.

Gurría, who was proclaimed champion of Spain in 2019, lost the title in 2020 against Soria in his first defense.

Since then he managed to defeat the Balearic Fernando Heredia in Torrelavega, and on Sunday June 6 in Zaragoza he has set a complicated challenge with the presence of the always tough Rafael Chiruta placeholder image (17-44-1, 9 KO).

Six rounds away in the Siglo XXI pavilion in Zaragoza, Gurría will face the Romanian Chiruta to once again have a chance for the national title, now held by the Galician José Gregorio Suero.