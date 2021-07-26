Ezequiel Gurría: “Sooner or later my opportunity will come”

Gurría, Ezequiel and Sergio Labandera

Ezequiel Gurría (15-2, 3 KO) lost on Saturday at London’s Wembley Arena to the British Hamzah sheeraz (13-0, 9 KO), who was far superior to Zaragoza.

Gurría has returned to Spain and we have asked him from ESPABOX how he is doing: “My face is somewhat punished by the hard jab of my rival.”

The hand recognizes the quality of his opponent: “He is a very good boxer, he has a very fast and precise jab that I hardly saw coming. He surpassed us and there is little more to say ».

He is still morally touched: “Wounds heal and will heal, but it hurts more psychologically”, although he is optimistic: “We must continue, I will continue looking for my opportunity and sooner or later it will come.”

Good luck to Ezequiel Gurría.