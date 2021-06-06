Ezequiel Gurría defeated Rafael Chiruta

This morning at the Siglo XXI Pavilion in Zaragoza, the former Spanish super welterweight champion, the Zaragoza native Ezequiel Gurría (15-1, 3 KO) (on the left in the photo), the Romanian based in Guadalajara has been imposed Rafael Chiruta placeholder image (17-45-1, 9 KO).

In a six-round combat, the hand has controlled the fight from the outside before an always aggressive Chiruta, who tried to arrive with final blows.

Gurría’s best technique, with his constant changes of guard and precise blows, earned him the victory on points in a unanimous decision. A deserved but never comfortable victory, given the good work of Chiruta, as we see in the video.