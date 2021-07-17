Ezequiel Garay announces his retirement from the courts

The Argentine footballer Ezequiel Garay announced this Friday his retirement through a letter due to the problems that an injury has caused him during the last three years

The Argentine international center-back, former player of Valencia, Real Madrid, Racing Santander, Benfica and Zenit, among other teams, explained that for three years he has been fighting against “a coxastrosis problem due to alternation of the hip cartilage.”

Read also: Why is Cruz Azul known as La Maquina?

In his farewell, Garay, 34, assures that he would have liked to continue and thanks all the clubs he has represented and the teammates with whom he has shared a dressing room.

“For three years, I have been fighting in silence and trying to find a solution to a problem (alteration of the cartilage of the hip) that appeared unexpectedly. Very strong pains that even prevented me from walking,” says the Argentine, who in 2020 also suffered a broken cruciate ligament of a knee.

Garay, Olympic gold with Argentina in Beijing 2008, also points out in his letter that he did not want to deceive the clubs that had been interested in hiring him, because he is not physically fit to play.

In that sense, he assures that “commitment is a word that must be fulfilled,”: “And my commitment would only be to collect money in exchange for nothing, since probably two out of every three games I would not play because of my problem.”

“I started my career since I was a child with honesty and I want to withdraw from it in the same way,” he adds in his letter, in which he says goodbye, remembering that “today begins a new stage, a new life in which the essentials accompany me: the delusion”.

Visit our channel

Youtube

so you can enjoy our content