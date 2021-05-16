Ezentis regains the positive path | News | Infrastructures

Ezentis has achieved in the first three months of the year revenues of 94.2 million euros, 2.1% more in constant currency and an Ebitda of 11 million euros, with a margin of 11.6%. His net profit was 200,000 euros, compared to the million losses registered last year in this period.

Ezentis first quarter 2021 results.

The results have been driven by the high volume of hires in the period. From January to March, the telecommunications and energy infrastructure operator has achieved renewals and new contracts worth 314 million euros. The portfolio reaches 858 million euros in multi-year contracts, which is 2.3 times the income of the last 12 months.

50% of the turnover comes from Europe, compared to 9% that it was only three years ago. Brazil contributes 23% of revenues, and the Pacific zone (Chile, Peru, Colombia and Mexico), accounts for 27%. And 80% of its income came from the telecommunications sector.

In the first quarter, the group’s indebtedness has fallen by 8% since the end of 2020, with a solid cash position of 25.5 million euros.

The company maintains its prospects for 2023, which are to increase its presence in Europe to 70%, strengthen the Energy area to 40% and achieve revenues of 1,000 million euros.