The Ibex 35 finally breaks its more than two-month-long resistance and has been on the brink of the next resistance that represents 38.2 percent of the entire correction for the coronavirus pandemic.

Now we must wait and see what happens to the important resistance of the first Fibonacci retracement at 9,451 points. And for this it will be essential that the reconquest of the 3 euros is consolidated in the case of BBVA and that Banco Santander can forcefully attack the 2.20 euros. Only if the banking sector accompanies can we break this week.

But while that happens we have in our control panel several companies that are doing very well and that are from the technical point of view in a very important situation they deserve your follow-up to be able to enter them in time if they manage to break their respective resistances.

1) Ezentis: Yesterday it rose sharply and did so with a volume that almost doubles the monthly average. Despite this, it still maintains a pattern of declining maximums but everyone will be on alert to enter if we see that it consolidates above 0.30 euros. We should only worry about protecting ourselves with a stop loss below 0.28 euros.

2) Electric Network: This value has managed to close above its immediate resistance and now it is time to see if it is capable of leaving a new close above 16.56 euros to go to test the next resistance in the long-term average that is at the 17.11 euros.

3) Indra: It has also broken its corresponding resistance and closed above 7.45 euros, which is what it has to do again on Wednesday so that it is fully confirmed with a volume at least as yesterday. We should have no problem seeing this action at 7.93 euros in the short term.

4) Mediaset: Resistance broken to the upside at 3.33 euros with an interesting volume but that will also have to be confirmed with a second close above the maximums broken yesterday. We will need volume in the confirmation and also that it does not get caught in the immediate resistance at 3.55 euros, so it seems coherent to split the purchase in two to increase the purchase signals.

