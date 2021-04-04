Ezentis, ArcelorMittal, Iberpapel and Acerinox

Related news

The selective spanish aborts the attack at 8,600 points although everything remains open for today’s session before the break for Easter.

As soon as Wall Street helps, it is a matter of time before we can see consecutive closings above that level and in that way try to set new yearly highs above 8,740 points.

However, whatever happens we always have a set of values ​​that are doing formidably well and several of them are worth being in. my control panel. They are in a very important technical moment in addition to having many investors attentive to them.

What should you invest in according to your age ?:

1) ArcelorMittal: Consolidated with a second closing above 24 euros and that implies now having the free way to go for the 27.60 euros. We just have to watch that the 24 euros are not lost.

2) Ezentis: Everything ready for the attack on the resistance of 0.44 euros and after the annual maximums of 0.4765 euros. From then on, the 0.53 euros await us. We just have to watch that the 0.4085 euros are not lost.

3) Iberpapel: Yesterday you tested the closing price of last December 8 and now we must be attentive to what happens in the 19.75 euros. From that level a continuity scenario opens up to 21 euros.

4) Acerinox: As long as the value does not fall below 11 euros we have an open path to go for the next resistance at 11.25 euros. This level is a very important resistance and its break would give us a potential for continuity towards 11.80 euros.

Evolution of the values ​​under monitoring Eduardo Bolinches