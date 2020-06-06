Eyelash care: Vaseline to make them thicker. | PHOTO: UNSPLASH

The vaseline It is one of the most used products in beauty and health, for many years, and in the eyelash care is no exception. It is even the quintessential remedy for grannies, which will never go out of style. We will tell you how to use it to make them look thicker and brighter.

And it is that, today, the eyelash care It has become a basic routine in beauty, because thanks to them it is possible to look a more attractive, flirtatious and feminine look. But it is necessary to protect and pamper them with certain care, and petroleum jelly is ideal for this.

Vaseline for thick and beautiful lashes

And, despite the fact that petroleum jelly does not have a magical effect to make lashes grow or that new ones appear, yes It is an excellent ally to make them look more beautiful, without using other products that, in the long run, can be harmful causing them to lose strength and fall.

Petroleum jelly is the perfect beauty trick for create a glossy effect, making them look thicker, and it gives you the feeling that they are longer.

You just have to apply it carefully on your eyelashes, it can be with a clean cotton swab, making sure that it does not reach the root. Or, it’s more practical to use a clean mascara brush to style them, while applying this wonderful pomade. Remember that at the end of the day you should remove it with warm water.

If you also want to provide a treatment that makes them grow and keep them always cared for, you can also try castor oil.

