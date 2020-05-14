Eyelash Care: The Secret to Long Lashes | Unsplash

Eyelashes are one of the biggest attractions on a person’s face. In addition to framing the gaze and making our eyes look much larger, eyelashes serve to protect our eyes from contamination. So they are one of the most important parts of our face and our beauty.

Well-groomed eyelashes are those that are crowded, long, curved or have their natural shape, in addition to having an intense color due to melanin. In addition, eyelashes are also a sign of our age, so their optimal care makes our face look younger.

According to the beauty advice of the experts, eyelash care consists of cleaning, nutrition and correct makeup. So here we tell you some secrets for professional care.

Eyelash Care: The Secret to Long Lashes

If you are a woman who cannot live without mascara, it is important that you have a good makeup remover between your products and cosmetics that can remove all traces of makeup without damaging your eyelashes or rubbing with great force because this causes your eyelashes to fall. .

Remember that it is important to remove the remains of your makeup to avoid infections in your eyes and the creation of bacteria between your eyelashes. The make-up remover for your eyes should be hydrating for skin and of a non-greasy texture.

The growth of your eyelashes and the natural fat it produces depends on your diet. One of the ingredients that our foods must have for strong and long eyelashes are vitamins, minerals, natural oils such as avocado and seeds, in addition to omega 3.

Eyelash care: The secret to long lashes. Pexels

In addition to a balanced diet with the ingredients or components mentioned, it is important supplement our diet with supplements such as biotin, keratin, zinc, magnesium, calcium. Especially if as women we are in a stage where we stop producing collagen naturally.

Cosmetics such as gel and mascara for our eyelashes must be hypoallergenic, so that they are not harmful to our skin or sight. In addition, your makeup removal is easier and more effective. Avoid wearing conservative or waterproof mascara daily, opt for those that have almond, castor, avocado or mamey oils.

Visit our YouTube channel

.