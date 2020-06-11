Eyelash Care: How to Protect Eyelashes | Unsplash

Caring for eyelashes It is as important as taking care of our hair. In addition to fulfilling the function of making our gaze bigger and more beautiful, well-kept eyelashes protect us from external factors that can harm health from our sight.

The eyelashes are in charge of covering our eyes from dust, pollution and the rays of the sun to keep our eyes lubricated, avoid infections or diseases related to sight and to have an impact look.

That is why, eyelash care should be part of our beauty ritual to have a young and aesthetic face. In addition to resorting to natural remedies and homemade masks, we can take care of our eyelashes with simple habits that will not cost us a single peso.

How to protect eyelashes

Do not wear daily mascara

Like our skin, our eyelashes need a break from cosmetics like eye and lash makeup. By constantly applying the eyelash mask we do not allow our lashes to breathe and grow properly. In addition to maintaining adequate cleanliness to avoid infections or allergies.

Eyelash care: How to protect eyelashes. Unsplash

Hygiene is a key step for eyelash growth. By not washing our hands, there is a greater probability of bringing germs, bacteria and conjunctivitis to our eyes, which prevents the growth of eyelashes. As the years go by, the eyelashes become weak and it is necessary to maintain an infection-free look with this simple habit.

Petroleum jelly is an excellent home remedy that allows lashes to stay strong and smooth. In addition to stimulating the eyelash follicles for growth. Avoid not using too much, because you can block the follicles, try to maintain an adequate dose to achieve the desired effect.

Visit our YouTube channel