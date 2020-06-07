Eyelash Care: How to Curl Lash Lashes | Unsplash

The care of our eyelashes does not only reside in home remedies, despite having a complete beauty routine, eyelashes have the ability to frame the look and make our eyes look bigger, so its care is very important.

If you are one of the women who was born with lashes or popularly known as “downpour”, it means you have a little more trouble keeping your long curly lashes as long as possible, despite all the attempts. Nothing works for you?

Do not worry, here we tell you some beauty tips to take care of your eyelashes to prevent them from falling out and also keep your curly lashes for much longer with your makeup preferred to have a dazzling look.

How to curl straight lashes

The first step in keeping your lashes curled longer is to keep them clean. One of the possible causes for the lashes to stay curled is because they are dirty and have residues and this causes them to increase their weight, in addition to preventing their growth. So it is recommended to remove make-up with micellar water for a better cleaning.

Enchiner or hot spoon

According to experts, the spoon lasts longer, however, you should do it carefully to avoid burning. With the enchiner it is easier, because you only have to heat the area of ​​the rubber with the dryerThis will work as a curling iron for your lashes.

Eyelash care: How to curl limp lashes. Unsplash

Correct mascara

Choose a primer for your lashes to give them volume and prepare your lashes for the application of the correct mascara. This should be with a formula that lengthens your eyelash and is waterproof, choose a brush with few bristles to give your makeup more definition.

After a long day with makeup it is important to completely remove makeup to avoid lumps and contamination on your eyelashes, which in addition to preventing its growth can cause infection in your eyes. To give your eyes and eyelashes a rest, you can choose home remedies such as green tea bags to relax your eyelids and give your lashes a shot of antioxidants.

Visit our YouTube channel