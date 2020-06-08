Eyelash care: delicious shake to make them grow. | PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Diet is essential to make the body work properly, inside and out, and the general well-being is reflected in the image, without a doubt. That is why, on this occasion, we will teach you how to prepare a delicious smoothie to grow lashes, and contribute their watch out daily.

As we have already shared, in addition to castor oil, petroleum jelly, brushing, daily make-up removal without fail, and other healthy habits, too eating the right foods is important to promote eyelash growth, and its appearance.

Smoothie to strengthen eyelashes

The following shake and its composition of ingredients create the perfect formula to give your lashes the nutrition they need, based on necessary vitamins and other nutrients that provide strength and vitality, making them grow and preventing them from falling.

Remember that, to maintain beautiful eyelashes, as well as healthy skin and beautiful hair taking care of yourself from the inside is essential, with a healthy diet, and healthy lifestyle habits.

-6 carrots

-4 orange juice

-Spoon of walnuts

-1 tablespoon pine nuts

-1 tablespoon of honey

Eyelash care: delicious shake to make them grow. PHOTO: PIXABAY

First of all, wash the carrots very well, peel them and cut them into pieces. Add them to the blender, along with the orange juice, walnuts, pine nuts and honey. Process them and serve them in a glass (you can add ice). Drink it daily, and you will notice how your eyelashes will be healthier and will not fall out as much.

Don’t forget to combine this habit with a beauty routine for your eyelashes, before sleeping, applying some serum, or ingredients such as olive oil, castor oil or petroleum jelly on them, and removing them in the morning. Also, always remove makeup before going to bed.

