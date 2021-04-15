Eyecam, the webcam that observes, feels and expresses itself | Technology

Many people do not like having a camera constantly pointed at their face on the monitor or laptop. Well imagine that the camera is an eye … and much more …

The spying and surveillance on the Internet It is a topic that has given much to talk about in recent years. But it has grown even more with the pandemic, teleworking and video calls.

Now anyone can enter your home or your workplace through the webcam, and that is something that many people do not like. This idea is what has given rise to Eyecam, the most disturbing webcam we’ve ever seen.

Eyecam is an anthropomorphic camera that does its job as a webcam. But he is not just dedicated to recording video. Eyecam too see what is happening, feel, express emotions, and react to the environment, cloning the movements of the human eye. You can see how it works in this video:

Eyecam is a project by Marc Teyssier, a researcher at the Human-Computer Interaction Laboratory at the University of Saarland, in Germany. It is a prototype that is not going to go on sale at the moment.

Eyecam is molded shaped like a human eye, taking care of all aspects. From the texture of the skin, including wrinkles, to the hair of the eyebrows, or the movements of the eye, which are the same as those of a human being, including blinking.

Above all it is a webcam, but recognize objects, so it is able to follow with the eye the people who enter its field of vision.

Webcam with a maximum resolution of 1080p, integrated microphone, security cover and that only requires a USB connection to work without the need for drivers.

Eyecam too you can react to what you are seeing. Using the classic gestures that we make with our eyes, he is able to express surprise, anger or boredom, as we see in the video.

It also has sensors that react to touchSo you can bond with a person who strokes your eyebrow or silicone skin.

The goal of Eyecam is explore how humans react when they feel constantly being watched and analyzed. Our relationship with technology, and how it affects the use of cameras when we are working or carrying out our daily lives.

Would you install an Eyecam on top of your computer monitor, or the living room television?

If you want to know more, take a look at Marc Teyssier’s website.