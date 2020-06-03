As a result of confinement due to the health emergency due to COVID-19, a very high percentage of the population suffers from visual fatigue, said the specialist in Cornea and Refractive Surgery, Mercedes García.

“Now that we are isolated and in our homes, we are much longer in front of computer screens, tablets, television or telephone,” he told Notimex. “After spending so much time in front of them, it happens that they begin to have eye discomfort.”

He explained that this is what visual fatigue is, which manifests itself with symptoms such as the sensation of feeling a garbage inside the eye, burning, tiredness in the eyelids, or even at some point getting blurred.

The ophthalmologist pointed out that although visual fatigue cannot bring long-term complications such as gradual loss of sight or other significant damage, in boys and girls under the age of six it can bring consequences.

“Sometimes patients feel very distressed because they think that if they spend too much time on the screens they will go blind. The truth is that no, they are only going to have a little more dry eyes and eyestrain, but it would not generate a significant long-term sequel.

“But, there are studies carried out in different parts of the world where they indicate that minors do have risk, that is why the American Academy of Pediatrics and other important institutions worldwide recommend that children not spend a lot of time on screens because it can increase the risk that they generate myopia, “he said.

To avoid eye strain, the Head of Teaching at APEC Hospital de la Ceguera recommended following the ’20-20-20 rule’, which involves resting your eyes for 20 seconds for every 20 minutes you spend in front of a screen. “This makes the eye relax, we lubricate better and we blink.”

He also suggested adjusting the brightness of the devices’ screen, according to the intensity of the light in which they are, and blinking more frequently when in front of these devices to maintain adequate hydration in the eyes.

Given the symptoms of eyestrain, Dr. Mercedes García indicated that any artificial or lubricating tear can be used, always “paying attention that it does not contain any other medicine such as an antibiotic.” Given the persistence of symptoms, he recommended going to a specialist.

