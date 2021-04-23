‘Eye of Falcon (Hawkeye)’: Jeremy Renner confirms the end of the filming of the series by applauding the entire team

Despite the difficulties that this situation caused by the pandemic may pose, a new normal that affects the way of producing both films and series, ‘Eye of the Hawk (Hawkeye)’, the next Marvel proposal that we will see at Disney +, has managed to put an end to his filming.

We remember those new sanitary requirements in the case of all productions, but especially when we talk about those that continue to bet on filming outdoors: It is not the same to shoot galactic adventures with virtual production, than to take to the streets of New York as have Jeremy Renner and the co-star of this new television fiction, Hailee Steinfeld.

Thus the applause that Renner wanted to dedicate to the entire team of the series, resonates with greater intensity after those days at street level and … on the subway! In fact, the certainty of the signing of Steinfeld as Kate Bishop came to us in that way, with some filtered images of the very set that the suburban of said American city would have become.

Not even Marvel’s experience in avoiding leaks of its projects has managed to prevent news from reaching us taking into account said filming in the open air, but, if the rumors are confirmed, it would have managed to protect one of the biggest surprises: the appearance of the character of Florence Pugh whom we will meet in ‘Black Widow’. “Bravo to everyone, Marvel, Disney + … to our entire team, stunt team, and incredible cast for all the hard work you have done for this series. We are eager to share it. Thank you all for the amazing trip.“said Renner on his Instagram, putting an end to this marvelita adventure.

Superheroic christmas

Also through the social networks of this actor, rumors began that would point to ‘Hawkeye’ could be Marvel’s first “Christmas project”. All for a photo that this actor published thanking New York for the “Christmas memories” when he was still immersed in the filming of the series. Dressed in his best suit, the image shared by Renner shows Clint Barton about to attend a gala that we discovered previously in snapshots of the set starring Steinfeld and Vera Farmiga.

Thus, if finally this proposal headed by Renner’s character is set at Christmas, it is likely that it will also be released around those dates … Taking into account that ‘Loki’ has confirmed its release date for June 11, and that then ‘Marvel’s What If …?’ Marvel could save this trick for said holiday hairpin.