Eye color genetics isn’t that simple

The eye color genetics human is a lot more complex than previously thought. This is indicated by an international team of researchers from London, who identified 50 new genes for eye color in the largest genetic study of its kind to date. In fact, this research involved the genetic analysis of nearly 195,000 people in Europe and Asia.

These findings help improve understanding of eye diseases, such as pigmentary glaucoma and ocular albinism, where eye pigment levels they play a very important role.

Furthermore, the team also found that the color of the eyes in Asians with different shades of brown is genetically similar to the color of the eyes in Europeans, ranging from dark brown to light blue.

This study builds on previous research in which scientists had identified a dozen genes related to eye color, believing that there were many more. Previously, scientists thought that the variation in eye color was controlled by only one or two genes, with predominant brown eyes over blue ones.

In this regard, co-lead author Dr. Pirro Hysi explained: “The findings are exciting because they take us one step closer to understanding the genes that cause one of the most striking features of human faces, and which has baffled to generations throughout history. Thus, this will improve our understanding of many diseases that we know are associated with specific levels of pigmentation. “

In addition, this study also offers the genetic knowledge necessary to improve eye color prediction from DNA, as has already been explained in anthropological and forensic studies, but with limited precision for eye colors that are not brown or blue.