One more year, Samsung’s decision to use different processors for the variants of the Galaxy S20 series depending on which market they are destined, it has once again caused controversy, to the point of leading nearly 35,000 people to sign a proposal asking Samsung stop using Exynos chips on your phones and opt for Qualcomm processors on all models.

By now, everyone knows the superiority of Qualcomm platforms with respect to the Exynos in terms of efficiency, performance and performance at the photographic level. But, Why are such differences due?

How different the Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 really are

While it is true that last year the structural differences between the Snapdragon 855 and the Exynos 9820 were greater – the Qualcomm model was manufactured in the 7-nanometer process, and the Samsung model in 8 -, complaints about the performance of the Exynos did not They were as numerous as they have been in this new generation, despite the fact that the differences in performance were still notable.

This year, we are facing two processors that, despite being more similar, maintain key differences. In both cases we are talking about platforms manufactured in the process of 7 nanometers, using the Samsung EUV format for its development.

Yes, there are differences, however, in relation to their nuclei. Qualcomm processor uses cores based on more modern ARM technologies, thanks to its four cores based on architecture Cortex-A77, which Samsung replaces in its Exynos 990 with four custom cores Exynos M5, based on the previous ARM Cortex-A76 architecture. Of course, the GPU is also different, being a Mali-G77 MP11 in the Exynos 990, and an Adreno 650 in the processor signed by Qualcomm. Beyond that, both platforms are relatively similar in terms of the rest of the technical sections.

Those are just the differences on paper. In the “real world”, evidence confirms that the superiority of the Snapdragon 865 is palpable in aspects such as performance or autonomy when comparing the different versions of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series models. In the tests carried out by the AnAndTech portal, the following is concluded:

The energy efficiency differences between Snapdragon and Exynos are acceptable in everyday use, however if you’re an advanced user, especially gaming, the Exynos 990 won’t do very well. The M5 CPU is disappointing and not competitive with Snapdragon’s Cortex-A77 cores.

And it is not the only test. Some youtubers have also carried out their own tests comparing the performance of the phones in their different variants, declaring the model the Snapdragon 865 the winner in most sections.

Despite everything, Samsung continues to ensure that both platforms have been optimized to offer the best possible performance on the Galaxy S series models, while their decision to sell the Snapdragon-powered version in their home country is confusing to say the least, to the point of causing some disappointment among members of Samsung’s processor division themselves.

