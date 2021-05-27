Exxon loses board seats in blow to oil giant’s strategy

EFE Latam Videos

Mexico defends the purchase of a refinery in Houston and its commitment to oil

Mexico City, May 26 (EFE News) .- The Mexican government defended on Wednesday the purchase for 596 million dollars of Shell’s Deer Park refinery in Houston, Texas, an operation questioned by the alleged losses of the plant and to reinforce the commitment to fossil fuels. “There are no losses, there are no losses, it is that oil is the best business in the world, there were losses when corruption reigned,” declared President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in his daily press conference, in which the Board of Directors was present. of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex). The general director of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza, explained that the state oil company had 49.95% of the shares after a 1993 association with Shell, which controlled the remaining 50.05% and that it hopes to finalize the transaction in the last quarter of this year. The operation, which also includes the inventory of crude and petroleum products, will consist of 106 million dollars in cash and 490 million dollars of Shell debt, Oropeza said. The refinery has a capacity of 340,000 barrels per day, of which 110,000 are for gasoline, 90,000 for diesel, 90,000 for jet fuel and the rest of other products, said the Pemex director. “It will be a very important step for the fulfillment of self-sufficiency in fuel production proposed by the President of the Republic,” he said. A BARGAIN? But the purchase has received criticism because Deer Park lost 1,438 million dollars in 2019 and 4,056 million dollars in 2020, denounced the right-wing National Action Party (PAN), the main opponent of the government. “The reports to the United States stock market said that this refinery was not profitable, that it was not viable, why then does Pemex buy a refinery that loses money?”, Questioned Julen Rementería, leader of the PAN bench in the Senate , in a video message. The acquisition is also controversial because it costs less than 10% of the almost 9,000 million dollars that the Government is allocating to build a refinery in Tabasco, in the southeast of the country, which will have the same production of 340,000 barrels per day. “For Mexico to have greater refining capacity, the purchase of the Deer Park refinery would have been a more efficient solution than starting the construction of Dos Bocas, lower cost and immediate refining capacity,” said the Mexico association, How Are We Going? in an analysis sent to Efe. Pressured by the press, the Pemex director admitted that the plant has a debt of 980 million dollars, but the president asserted that there are reserves of 30,000 million pesos (about 1,500 million dollars) available for Pemex. “The specific financial analysis for this has already been done, it is a good business for the country,” insisted López Obrador. In addition, it turned out that Shell announced last February the closure of Deer Park because it could not afford and as part of a restructuring to get rid of half of its refineries for the energy transition. But Oropeza assured that it was not contemplated within the refineries that Shell intended to sell, but that President López Obrador negotiated its acquisition. “The entire operation was carried out in stealth because this is how these operations are carried out, otherwise the negotiation would have been broken, but also imagine if we make it public from the beginning, our adversaries the conservatives do not like anything,” argued the president. BLACK FUTURE The “rescue” of the state and oil company is one of López Obrador’s main bets, who reiterated the goal of producing 1.8 million barrels per day of fuel to be used exclusively for gasoline for national consumption. But the state oil company, the most indebted in the world, lost 21,417 million dollars in 2020 in “the greatest crisis” in its history, according to the company itself, which in the first quarter of 2021 still recorded losses of 1,813 million dollars . Even so, the Pemex Board of Directors unanimously approved the purchase and came forward in its defense. On behalf of the Council, Laura Itzel Castillo criticized that during the “neoliberal period”, from 2001 to 2018, gasoline imports increased 11 times and diesel imports 56 times. “Mexico must conduct its energy transition policy in an orderly and rational manner based on the renewable and non-renewable resources it possesses, mainly oil, which is why, Mr. President, we congratulate you on such a patriotic decision,” concluded the counselor. (c) EFE Agency