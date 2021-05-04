Extremoduro tour delayed to 2022 pending “conformity” by Robe Iniesta

MADRID, May 4. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The concert promoter Live Nation has announced the change of date for Extremoduro’s farewell tour scheduled for this year to 2022, although recognizing that it does not announce days closed to waiting for “the conformity” of the singer of the group, Robe Iniesta.

“Live Nation regrets to communicate the definitive impossibility of holding the massive concerts planned for this spring and summer of 2021 as a consequence of the effects of the global pandemic of covid-19, but is working to offer solutionss “, the developer said in a statement.

In this sense, it has advanced that it has already confirmed, since last February, the venues to hold all the concerts of the tour in 2022, “which hardly vary” of the dates set for 2021. “But we cannot announce the dates without Robe’s consent.“, has added.

Thus, he has asked customers who had already purchased tickets for this year to keep them because they will be valid for the same venue and on the same date. In the event that the new date is not suitable for the spectator who already has a ticket, he or she may request a refund., while if the tour does not go ahead, all amounts will also be returned.

Extremoduro already announced last March a new postponement of its farewell tour, the third time that it was suspended, without the Extremaduran rock band setting a definite date to resume it on that occasion due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I said we’d play for the fuck, but now I’m not so sure. For now, the only certainty is that this year it will not be possible, “wrote the founder of the band Robe Iniesta in a message on the group’s official website.

The group’s farewell tour announced in 2019, a few hours after announcing the separation of the group, had previously been postponed twice, first to fall 2020 and then spring 2021.

“It makes no sense to set dates for 2022 again without having the slightest certainty that it will be possible to do so. There is no choice but to adapt and do other types of shows more in line with the situation we are going through. And when everything is settled, we will reschedule the tour if it still makes any sense by then, “the group indicated at the time.

This announcement coincided with another made by Iniesta himself regarding his forecast to release his new solo album, which has just seen the light under the title of Maieutics, and start doing concerts in the fall.

The rock band had planned to visit eight cities (Valencia, Murcia, Seville, Madrid, Santiago de Compostela, Cáceres, Barcelona and Bilbao) in what is their farewell tour after 34 years of musical experience since Robe Iniesta founded the band in Plasencia. in 1987. From then until today, they became a more than prominent name in the history not only of rock, but of Spanish music.