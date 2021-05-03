ExtremeCloud IQ achieves triple ISO certification | News | Infrastructures

Extreme Networks has announced that ExtremeCloud IQ, its cloud-based network management platform, has achieved the triple ISO certification (ISO 27017, ISO 27701 and ISO 27001 certifications) by complying with the controls and best practices regarding security management and data privacy in cloud environments. The company thus becomes the only supplier in the market to achieve this triple certification, and its platform is the one that today has the most comprehensive certification on the market in the field of cloud data security and privacy.

John Abel, CIO of Extreme Networks.

Obtaining these qualifications is an important step forward in your commitment to protecting customer data and privacy. The company has also expanded the capacity and coverage of its regional data centers (RDC), enabling more users of the ExtremeCloud IQ platform to keep their data in regional locations, helping to ensure compliance with data sovereignty and privacy regulations.

ISO 27017, ISO 27701 and ISO 27001 certifications

ExtremeCloud IQ has the ISO 27017 and ISO 27701 certifications, in addition to the ISO 27001 certification that it already obtained in October 2019. It is the only ISO 27001 certified platform available on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azureas well as in private and on-premises cloud environments.

-The ISO 27701 aligns with GDPR and is the privacy extension of ISO 27001, which sets a new standard for implementing Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS).

-The ISO 27017 it involves a statement of compliance and also an extension to ISO 27001, which adds specific controls for cloud operations.

-The ISO 27001 defines the procedures to establish, implement, maintain and continuously improve the information security management systems in an organization. Extreme Networks uses these procedures to provide customers with services that comply with the best and most current international practices in information security and data protection.

More than 1.5 million network devices managed

ExtremeCloud IQ manages today almost 1.6 million network devices daily, figure that is increasing. To comply with GDPR, customers who use the platform have the ability to delete any data from their network information at any time that they deem appropriate.

As an additional security measure, it has reached the Level 1 in the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security Trust Assurance and Risk (STAR) program. Through this program, the platform offers security compliance in context, not only complying with international security standards, but also facilitating the control of compliance with regional and country regulations.

The provider has 17 regional data centers (RDC) around the world, which allows it to have a presence in 13 countries on five continents. It recently announced the opening of new ones in Toronto, Sao Paulo and Bahrain, and it is planning to open additional ones in London and Singapore in the coming months. The implementation of these RDCs is part of the strategy to strengthen security and compliance with regulations, since having geographically close data centers facilitates customer compliance with national or regional regulations on data protection, and improves the performance of the platform, both for local organizations and for international companies operating in these regions.

John Abel, CIO of Extreme Networks (pictured), has commented: “Companies must migrate to the cloud to function in today’s highly distributed work environments. But with the growing number of cybersecurity threats, migrating to an uncertified cloud platform can be risky. As the only provider of “cloud” network management that has three ISO certifications for compliance with best practices and controls of information security management systems, Extreme is the only secure option to manage the network from the cloud. “