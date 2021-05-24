Extreme weather displaced more people in 2020 than conflict

Bloomberg

Surveys in Peru reveal greater advantage of Castillo over Fujimori

(Bloomberg) – Peruvian leftist candidate Pedro Castillo extended his lead over Keiko Fujimori ahead of the second round of the country’s presidential elections, to be held on June 6, according to two opinion polls published at the end of Support for both candidates increased as more undecided voters have already made their decision, La República reported Sunday, citing the latest IEP opinion poll. Castillo, from the Peru Libre party, had the support of 44.8% of potential voters, 8.3 percentage points more than in a previous poll, while Fujimori had 34.4%, which exceeds 4.8 points in a previous poll The gap between the two candidates widened to 5.2 percentage points in another poll carried out by the polling firm Ipsos, according to which Castillo would receive 52.6% of valid votes, compared to 51.1% from the previous week. Meanwhile, Fujimori would get 47.4% of the vote, which contrasts with 48.9% previously. Both polling firms interviewed about 1,200 people and have a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points. The IEP survey was conducted May 20-21, while the Ipsos survey was conducted on May 21.Castillo, a former school teacher and union leader, promises higher spending on education and health, more state control on strategic industries and higher taxes on multinationals. Fujimori, daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, has run as a pro-market candidate, promising to maintain investor confidence and use her experience to build consensus in a fragmented Congress. Polling company Datum published on Friday by the newspaper Gestión also showed an increase in the gap between the two candidates, with Castillo’s 45.5% versus Fujimori’s 40.1%. Original Note: Peru Polls Show Castillo With Growing Lead Over Fujimori (1) More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP