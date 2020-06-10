Father Ryan Connors introduces an iPad into the ICU so that a relative of a COVID-19 patient can see him administering the Anointing of the Sick at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Brighton, Massachusetts. (Ryan Christopher Jones / The New York Times)

The Reverend Ryan Connors watched him from the door, and his clerical neck was barely visible under his protective mask.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, he had visited COVID-19 patients throughout the Boston area to perform one of the oldest religious rituals for the dying: the Catholic practice commonly known as “the last sacraments.”

For centuries, priests have physically anointed the dying with oil to heal the body and soul, if not in this life, then in the next. Many Catholics have spent their entire lives trusting that, in their most difficult hours, a priest, and through him God, would come to their aid.

This Tuesday morning, in the intensive care unit of the Santa Isabel Medical Center, all Connnors knew about the patient was his name and that his family had asked for a priest.

Father Ryan Connors prays for Addis ‘Skip’ Dempsey, a COVID-19 affected paramedic, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton, Massachusetts. (Ryan Christopher Jones / The New York Times).

He was carrying a clear plastic bag with a cotton ball that had a few drops of blessed oil on it. He also had photocopies of the pages of a liturgical book.

At 10:18 a. m., opened the door. He walked to the bed, careful not to step on the tubes that were on the floor.

He reached out and began to pray.

The coronavirus has brought the United States into the valley of the shadow of death. In just three months, a microscopic particle has revealed human mortality. The entire nation has struggled to evade death, closing cities, covering faces with masks on the streets, and isolating the dying from their loved ones during their last moments. However, more than 100,000 people have died, often alone

Many rituals, a guide through life’s most sacred moments, have been impossible. The children have said their last goodbye to their dying parents through windows or FaceTime, if they were able to do so. Only once in a while have religious leaders been allowed into hospitals and nursing homes. Families attend funerals for Zoom.

From left to right: Parents David Barnes, Tom MacDonald, and Ryan Connors, who administer COVID-19 patients, say Mass at the home where they are quarantined together in Brighton, Massachusetts. (Ryan Christopher Jones / The New York Times)

The country faces not only a health and economic crisis, but also a deeply personal spiritual crisis. A virus has forced us to face the most intimate questions we have, not only about how we live, but also how we die. About what we can control and what we cannot control. About how to deal with human dignity, desolation and hope. And especially about how to make sense of our last hours in this world.

“This great disaster will change our relationship with death; I’m not exactly sure how, but that’s how it will be, ”said Shannon Lee Dawdy, professor of anthropology at the University of Chicago. “Psychologically, it’s happening to all of us.”

Long before the rise of the great religions of the modern world, humans have used rituals to process death. They have honored the sacred quality of life by burying the dead. They have offered spells or items to prepare people before they enter the afterlife.

This pandemic reached a country that was distancing itself from many of its faith traditions. Christianity, the majority religion in the United States, has been slowly declining for decades. During the 1918 flu pandemic, many churches stopped offering services, but ministers were able to visit the dying. A century ago, priests “responded to the call of the sick at night and during the day,” reported a Catholic newspaper at the time. Now it is the nurses and doctors, not spiritual leaders or families, who become witnesses to death.

Not too many generations ago, the family of a person who died dressed in black for months, stopped all the clocks in the house, closed the blinds and put straw on the street to muffle the sounds, said Teresa Berger, professor of Liturgical Studies at Yale Divinity School.

“There was a vast ritual practice around death and the dying that we have currently restricted,” he said. “We don’t know how to accompany dying people with a ritual; We leave that to the hospital. “

Some rituals have been maintained. Jewish families wash the body after death and live in mourning for the shiva. Many Muslims turn the bed of a dying loved one in the direction of Mecca. And, in Catholicism, there are the last sacraments.

The last sacraments are actually three rituals that, according to the Church, channel divine grace: a final confession and the forgiveness of sins; the anointing of the sick, and the Eucharist, that is, remembering the memorial of the body and blood of Jesus Christ.

The ancient practice dates back to a Church that was literally born by the death of a man. Biblical narratives recount that Jesus Christ laid hands on the sick to heal and forgive them, and that his disciples anointed the sick with oil. While dying on the cross, he forgave his enemies and entrusted his spirit to God.

Back then, a common Roman ritual for death was to put a coin in the mouth of the deceased, in order to pay the fee for the journey across a river to the afterlife. The first Church replaced the coin with bread to give the dead food for the journey to the presence of God. It was a final celebration of the Eucharist, known in Latin as “viaticum”, or “provisions for the road.”

Parents Ryan Connors, left, and David Barnes participate in a virtual meeting with other Boston-area priests who administer to patients with COVID-19, in Brighton, Massachusetts. (Ryan Christopher Jones / The New York Times)

The patient on the other side of the glass at the Santa Isabel Hospital was the father of Dunia Barrios. Just a few days before, she remembered that he was looking for a religious station on the radio while waiting for an ambulance to take him to the hospital, as he expected to hear a prayer.

She just wanted to touch his hand or kiss him. Barrios is not a Catholic, but her father, a 59-year-old maintenance worker who laid tiles and ceilings, attended mass every Sunday. A friend told her about the latest sacraments and she searched online for them. Two weeks after his father was attached to a respirator, he asked that a priest be brought in.

“I know that people are unconscious,” he said. “But sometimes you wonder, from a religious point of view, how unconscious are they? Can they hear you? ”

“Science says something, but not only science exists,” he said. “We just feel like, if we were there, if we could touch it …”

Her voice stopped.

When Barrios asked for his father to be anointed, a hospital chaplain called Connors, who was teaching an online Moral Theology class.

As the death toll began to rise in Boston, Connors began isolation with two more priests who are also part of the archdiocese’s COVID-19 teams. Before one of the priests leaves the house to anoint the sick, he puts on a clean pair of shoes just outside the back door. When he returns, he immediately washes the clothes he wore.

Between calls, the three priests paused to reflect on their ministry. Father David Barnes had just anointed a dying patient at Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

“You often think: This person will go to heaven after talking to me,” Barnes said. “That is always very sobering, but also very beautiful, that you can be accompanying someone at that moment.”

“The most important moment, the defining moment of our lives, is the way we die,” he said.

This is an opportunity for all people to analyze their own lives and face difficult questions, he explained: “What is important in life? What is the meaning of life? What is your highest hope? ”

In the room at the Santa Isabel Hospital, Connors prayed next to the man’s bed. It didn’t matter that it was the first time I saw him. They were united by their shared baptism and a belief greater than themselves: that, in those last hours, God would come.

Barrios watched remotely on FaceTime from the clinic where she worked as a nurse. For the first time, she saw her father in the hospital bed. She asked a colleague to sit with her while she watched so that she could hold someone’s hand.

First, a reading of the Gospel according to Saint Matthew. Come to me all who are weary and bear heavy burdens, and I will give you rest, Connors read. Next, the absolution of sins. The guarantee of forgiveness.

Then Connors lifted the cotton ball. He touched the man’s forehead with it, and smeared oil on it.

“By this holy anointing and by his kind mercy, may the Lord help you with the grace of the Holy Spirit, so that free from your sins, he may grant you salvation and comfort you in your illness,” proclaimed the priest.

He pushed the cotton ball aside. Then he would burn it, according to Catholic teaching.

He saw the man.

Holy Mary, mother of God, pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death. Amen, ”he prayed.

Finished. The entire ritual lasted only a few minutes, and the anointing was done in seconds. But in those seconds an eternity was captured.

Barrios was totally moved.

“As human beings we are very fragile,” he said. “Love heals.”

Three weeks and a day later, her father, Otto Ronaldo Barrios, died.

Father David Barnes pauses after anointing a dying COVID-19 patient at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Massachusetts, on April 30, 2020. (Ryan Christopher Jones / The New York Times)

Father David Barnes wears personal protective equipment before anointing a COVID-19 patient at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Brighton, Massachusetts, on May 15, 2020. (Ryan Christopher Jones / The New York Times).