extreme solar storms could be more likely towards the end of the decade

If you have followed the space news lately you will know that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as POT, has its eyes set on a goal: return to the moon sooner rather than later. The Artemis mission is the ambitious plan that the US agency has made to, together with a series of commercial partners and other international organizations, put human beings back on our natural satellite.

Presented in May 2019, Artemis was initially scheduled to be underway in 2024, but we already know that things are going as they are in the palace and, in general, 2020 has not helped much: a health crisis that has paralyzed our world, the arrival of a new Administration to the United States government and the complications of a project of this caliber make more than likely NASA will have to delay its plans until the second half of the decade to establish sustainable missions to our Moon.

While the president Biden has not yet changed ‘the official date’, most experts are of the opinion that possibly It will not be until 2025 or 2026 when we see astronauts step on the lunar surface again. The problem is, this is a journey that’s not just up to us humans to succeed – a new study published in the journal Solar Physics suggests that there is an increased risk of space weather events (radiation storms and supercharged solar particles) in the second half of the decade.

A solar eruptive prominence with the Earth superimposed to give a sense of scale.

The dangers of ‘space weather’

Geomagnetic storms are global disturbances of the Earth system triggered by the arrival of large-scale solar wind structures into space near the earth. They are part of what is commonly called ‘space weather’, that is, the variability of plasma, magnetic field and energetic particles in the space environment close to our planet.

To understand it a little better, what happens is that the surface of the Sun erupts with gas and plasma, expelling charged particles (protons, electrons and heavy ions) to the rest of the solar system at millions of kilometers per hour.

The Sun unleashed a powerful flare on November 4, 2003.

Although it may seem that something like a geomagnetic solar storm is a long way from harming us, its particles can collide with the Earth and the Moon in a matter of minutes. We humans who are on the earth’s surface are protected by the magnetic field of our planet, but something so small still has a great capacity for destruction: these phenomena can have a series of adverse effects on the space technologies and terrestrial, in addition to representing a health hazard to humans in space or on high-altitude flights. And that’s where the problems begin.

Space weather could be extremely dangerous for any astronaut Fly to the Moon or try to live and work in a lunar outpost on the surface of the satellite. Life support systems and power could be shut down, and solar activity could produce life-threatening radiation levels.

Matthew Owens, a space physicist at the University of Reading in the UK and the lead author of the new study, explains that every 11 years, the sun’s magnetic field changes (the north and south poles swap places) and solar activity increases and decreases. These are what is known as solar maximum and solar minimum.

Without much thought, anyone would bet that the safest time is solar minimum, but that has not necessarily been the case, since extreme solar storms, the kind that could really devastate a mission to the moon, happen randomly. However, these events are very rare, the study adds.

Eleven years in the life of the Sun, spanning most of the solar cycle 23, as it progressed from the conditions of solar minimum to maximum and back to minimum.



To reinforce the analysis of the limited data available, Owens and his team developed extreme space weather probability models based on 150 years of solar activity records. These models simulated different frequencies of extreme storms: one had them randomly and the other increased the probability at solar maximums.

After thousands of simulations, the researchers had enough data to determine what kinds of scenarios best aligned with what we currently know about how the Sun works. They learned that extreme space weather follows the same general pattern as moderate weather: activity is greater during a solar maximum than a minimum., and severe events are more likely during stronger solar cycles than weaker ones. They also learned that extreme events tend to occur slightly later in odd solar cycles than in even ones.

Solar Cycle 25 began in December 2019. In general, solar maximum is expected to occur in 2023-2029, so it should mark the most unpleasant time for space weather. “But because this is a strange cycle, the probability of extreme space weather is highest towards the end of that window, say, 2026-2029”Says Owens.

“The study was intended to look at extreme space weather in general, rather than specifically in relation to lunar exploration. Just by putting the various findings together to try and make a forecast of the probability of extreme space weather over the next 11-year cycle, the implications for lunar exploration became apparent”, Highlights the author.

Thus, while they stress that they are not “predicting the timing of individual events,” they affirm that “the best advice” they can give is about the probability of encountering “an extreme event” at the end of the decade.

An illustration of the Earth’s magnetic field that protects our planet from solar particles.NASA

Is the solution to design more resistant buildings?

A better understanding of space weather can help mitigate those adverse effects it can have on our technologies and our health. “Perhaps the simplest mitigation strategy is to use the known climatology of space weather to build systems with adequate resilience, that is, to design systems capable of surviving the expected number and intensity of storms during the useful life of a system ”, says the study.

However, he highlights, “developing such resilience comes at a cost, particularly for spacecraft hardware, and therefore there is an incentive not to ‘over-design’ ”.

Making super ships resistant to solar superstorms is not cheap and it does not seem that NASA is going to be able to raise the necessary funds considering that Now without the space climate being a problem, he was being given a lower budget for his Artemis mission. The spending bill that Congress passed in December awarded him $ 850 million for the Human Landing System program, the moon lander, well short of the $ 3.2 billion he needed to meet the 2024 timeline.

Since the economic part can be a problem, The study authors are of the opinion that if a launch has to be delayed until 2026, it might be more desirable to delay it further, until 2030. Otherwise, mission planners must ensure that a spacecraft has the proper hardware to protect astronauts from an extreme event.

Solar evolution during the last century NASA

They also remember that currently our best warning systems for space weather give us a warning of a few hours to a few daysAnd those forecasts are even worse at predicting catastrophic storms, so if a solar storm of this type were to happen we would not have the reaction capacity to bring home astronauts who were on the Moon.

