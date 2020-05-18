Several thousand people, mostly from the extreme right and radical left, demonstrated in various cities in Germany on Saturday against restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, a movement that worries authorities.

In Stuttgart, the city council authorized the demonstration on the condition that it will not gather more than 5,000 people. However, there were many more who attended the event, so the police had to evacuate part of the protesters to nearby streets, the armed forces said on Twitter.

In Munich, in the south of the country, something similar happened. A thousand protesters – the highest authorized – gathered in the park where the Beer Festival is usually held. However, “numerous people congregated” in the vicinity without respecting security distances, security forces said.

According to the police, the agents “intervened against those who refused to leave.”

In total, marches were held in more than a dozen cities, and all were closely watched by the police due to restrictions on concentrations.

In Frankfurt (west), some 1,500 protesters gathered, while a similar number of counter-protesters also took to the streets shouting “Nazis out!”

Marches were also held in Berlin, in Bremen (north, 300 people), in Nuremberg (south), Leipzig (east), all with an influx of several hundred protesters; and in Dortmund, in the west.

“We are here because we care about public liberties,” Sabine, 50, explained in Dortmund.

“Hiding in the fight against the pandemic, which has truly gone down in Germany and which is almost controlled here in Dortmund, [se adoptan] exceptional laws that evade the Constitution, “he denounced.

These kinds of protests have been called in Germany since the beginning of April, and they have more and more followers.

Protesters (extremist militants, civil liberties advocates, opponents of vaccines and even anti-Semites) protest against the use of face masks or the movement restrictions that remain in force after the lack of control. Some claim the right to catch it.

Slogans such as “We are the people” or “Liberty, Liberty!” They refer to the protests that preceded the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

Last week, violence marred some marches. On Friday, a group of protesters deposited in front of a local headquarters of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party a replica of a tombstone with red roses and candles and the inscription: “freedom of the press, freedom of opinion, movement and assembly – DEMOCRACY 1990-2020 “.

The protesters have the backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which hopes to take advantage of the protests.

The phenomenon is far from being marginal. One in four Germans says they understand these protests, according to a Civey survey.

The chancellor described them as “alarming”, according to leaders of her party, and accused Russia of being behind disinformation operations that feed them, according to the Bild newspaper.

– Anti-Semitism –

These mobilizations seem to have taken the authorities by surprise, especially as they increase in intensity at a time when Germany, with a less dramatic death toll than its European neighbors, has begun to considerably lift the restrictions.

Among politicians, these protests against confinement are reminiscent of the German Islamophobic Pegida movement. The weekly marches brought together a few hundred people starting in late 2014 in Dresden, but were increasing over the weeks as Merkel decided to open the borders to Iraqi and Syrian refugees.

These marches were the breeding ground for the emergence of AfD, which entered the Bundestag in 2017.

These protests allow “bringing together anti-Semites, conspirators and denialists,” says Felix Klein, government commissioner for the fight against anti-Semitism.

For Klein, “it is not surprising that anti-Semitic theories flourish again in the current crisis.” “The Jews were blamed for the plague epidemics, they were accused of poisoning the wells,” he recalls in the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

